One dead in mid-funeral shooting at Toronto Muslim Cemetery

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Aug 12 2022, 1:30 pm
York Regional Police are searching for suspects and witnesses after a deadly shooting took place at a cemetery Thursday afternoon.

At 3:35 pm on August 11, police responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired at the Toronto Muslim Cemetery, located at 13010 Leslie Street in Richmond Hill.

A 26-year-old male was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. A second victim, a 27-year-old male was taken to the hospital and remains in serious condition.

The manager of the cemetery told reporters that a funeral was being held at the time of the shooting.

Police believe multiple suspects fled the scene in an SUV and the media officer on the scene told reporters this was an “isolated, targeted incident.”

According to police, there were several witnesses at the cemetery and investigators are urging them to come forward with information.

