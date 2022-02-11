NewsHumour & Weird

A forgery for the ages: York police not fooled by hand-drawn licence plate

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
Feb 11 2022, 7:48 pm
A forgery for the ages: York police not fooled by hand-drawn licence plate
Hand-drawn licence plate (@YRP/Twitter and Virrage Images/Shutterstock)

Usually a R.I.D.E program is no laughing matter, but York Regional Police certainly found something to laugh at when they checked one man’s plates.

One man was missing more than his curfew on Thursday night. Down a front licence plate, he decided to improvise and, well, it didn’t quite pay off. The hand-drawn licence plate he stuck to the front of his car was not quite the perfect replica he hoped for.

“They say artists create their best work when faced with tough circumstances,” York Region Police tweeted on Friday, alongside a photo of a hand-drawn licence plate.

Luckily, the man was sober when he hit the R.I.D.E program, and York Regional Police got to have a good laugh. What do you think, would you have spotted the difference?

Practice makes perfect, but it’s probably better to replace that front plate, because it’s mandatory to have one in Ontario. Lucky for the driver, plate stickers are only required on the rear plate, so he wasn’t dinged with that violation.

Brooke TaylorBrooke Taylor
