NewsTransportationUrbanized

$460K Lamborghini seized by York Police after going three times the speed limit

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Jul 6 2022, 1:38 pm
$460K Lamborghini seized by York Police after going three times the speed limit
York Regional Police/Twitter

Just because you saw Vin Diesel do it in a movie once, doesn’t mean you should.

One male driver learned his lesson on Tuesday morning when his $460,000 Lamborghini Aventador was seized by York Regional Police for going times the speed limit in Vaughan.

In a tweet, police say the driver was going 170 km/h in a 60 km/hr zone on Highway 7 near Keele Street.

York Regional Police also say the incident occurred on the road with the highest number of collisions per year in the region.

“Speed can kill. So no, we never get tired of yanking stunt drivers off our roads,” police tweeted.

The driver has been charged with stunt-driving and a 30-day driver’s licence suspension. The car has also been impounded for 14 days.

Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.