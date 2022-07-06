Just because you saw Vin Diesel do it in a movie once, doesn’t mean you should.

One male driver learned his lesson on Tuesday morning when his $460,000 Lamborghini Aventador was seized by York Regional Police for going times the speed limit in Vaughan.

In a tweet, police say the driver was going 170 km/h in a 60 km/hr zone on Highway 7 near Keele Street.

LAMBO BUSTED: Early this morning we clocked a $460,000 #Lamborghini #Aventador going 170 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone in the area of Highway 7 and Keele. And by now you know the drill: Driver charged with stunt. 30-day DL suspension. 14-day vehicle impound. pic.twitter.com/LBeagZr5Y6 — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 5, 2022

York Regional Police also say the incident occurred on the road with the highest number of collisions per year in the region.

“Speed can kill. So no, we never get tired of yanking stunt drivers off our roads,” police tweeted.

The driver has been charged with stunt-driving and a 30-day driver’s licence suspension. The car has also been impounded for 14 days.