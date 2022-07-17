NewsTorontoniansCrime

Man dead in shooting that led to Toronto Union Station lockdown

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jul 17 2022, 4:43 pm
Man dead in shooting that led to Toronto Union Station lockdown
Aaron Chen/Daily Hive

One man has died after a shooting near Scotiabank Arena in Downtown Toronto, which led to Union Station being locked down for two hours.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) updated the public about the shooting in the York Street and Bremner Boulevard area on Saturday night. One gunshot victim was reported to have life-threatening injuries and was being treated by medics.

A few hours later, police said he had died, and that the incident was now a homicide department investigation.

Service between Osgoode and Bloor-Yonge stations on TTC Line 1 was also suspended following the incident. Some commuters reported being stuck on trains for an upwards of two hours due to the disruption.

Both Metrolinx and TTV resumed services at around 10:00 pm.

Duty Inspector Paul Krawcyzk, who was on the scene, provided details to media. The TPS believes the shooting was targeted and is on the hunt for two suspects, both of whom fled the scene.

So far, police has not revealed any details about the identity of the shooting victim.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Torontonians
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.