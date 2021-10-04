New Kids On The Block announce tour date for Toronto concert
They’re back! New Kids On The Block have announced their concert dates for their 2022 tour and Toronto just so happens to be on the list.
The multiplatinum-selling pop group will be in Toronto for their MixTape Tour next year.
Their Toronto concert is set for June 22 at the Scotiabank Arena. And it’s their only Canadian stop on the tour.
It’ll be a blast from the past as the group is also bringing along Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue as their special guests.
Getting that confetti ready because we’re coming to a stage near you in 2022!! 🎉 We’re bringin’ our friends @TheSaltNPepa, @rickastley and @EnVogueMusic along for the ride! Sign up for Block Nation in order to get presale access here: https://t.co/WaKzEi6zrF #MixtapeTour2022 pic.twitter.com/5FKeoI8JJv
— New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 4, 2021
“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” said Donnie Wahlberg via press release.
“Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”
The 50+ date tour will begin May 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio and make stops in arenas across the U.S before it wraps up on July 23 in Washington, DC.
Tickets go on sale on October 8. For more ticket information, click here.
New Kids on The Block Tour
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Tuesday, May 10
|Cincinnati, OH
|Heritage Bank Center
|Thursday, May 12
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Friday, May 13
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Saturday, May 14
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Sunday, May 15
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Monday, May 16
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Paycom Center
|Wednesday, May 18
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Thursday, May 19
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Friday, May 20
|Edinburg, TX
|Bert Ogden Arena
|Saturday, May 21
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|Sunday, May 22
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wednesday, May 25
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|Thursday, May 26
|San Diego, CA
|Viejas Arena
|Friday, May 27
|Los Angeles, CA
|Staples Center
|Saturday, May 28
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Sunday, May 29
|Las Vegas, NV
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Tuesday, May 31
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center
|Wednesday, June 1
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Thursday, June 2
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Saturday, June 4
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Sunday, June 5
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Monday, June 6
|Spokane, WA
|Spokane Arena
|Tuesday, June 7
|Boise, ID
|Ford Idaho Center
|Wednesday, June 8
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Arena
|Friday, June 10
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Saturday, June 11
|Lincoln, NE
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Sunday, June 12
|Des Moines, IA
|Wells Fargo Arena
|Tuesday, June 14
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Wednesday, June 15
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Thursday, June 16
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Friday, June 17
|Rosemont, IL
|Allstate Arena
|Tuesday, June 21
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Wednesday, June 22
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Thursday, June 23
|Mt. Pleasant, MI
|Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
|Friday, June 24
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Saturday, June 25
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Sunday, June 26
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|Wednesday, June 29
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Thursday, June 30
|Belmont Park, NY
|UBS Arena
|Friday, July 1
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Saturday, July 2
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|Sunday, July 3
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
|Wednesday, July 6
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Arena
|Thursday, July 7
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Friday, July 8
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|Saturday, July 9
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|FLA Live Arena
|Sunday, July 10
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Tuesday, July 12
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Thursday, July 14
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Friday, July 15
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Sunday, July 17
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Tuesday, July 19
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Thursday, July 21
|Hershey, PA
|Giant Center
|Friday, July 22
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Saturday, July 23
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
New Kids on The Block in Toronto
Where: Scotiabank Arena
When: June 22, 2022
Tickets: On sale on October 8 through Ticketmaster.