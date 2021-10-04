EventsConcerts

New Kids On The Block announce tour date for Toronto concert

Karen Doradea
Oct 4 2021, 8:25 am
Tony Norkus / Shutterstock

They’re back! New Kids On The Block have announced their concert dates for their 2022 tour and Toronto just so happens to be on the list.

The multiplatinum-selling pop group will be in Toronto for their MixTape Tour next year.

Their Toronto concert is set for June 22 at the Scotiabank Arena. And it’s their only Canadian stop on the tour.

It’ll be a blast from the past as the group is also bringing along Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue as their special guests.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” said Donnie Wahlberg via press release.

“Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

The 50+ date tour will begin May 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio and make stops in arenas across the U.S before it wraps up on July 23 in Washington, DC.

Tickets go on sale on October 8. For more ticket information, click here.

New Kids on The Block Tour

DATE CITY VENUE
Tuesday, May 10 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Thursday, May 12 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, May 13 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Sunday, May 15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Monday, May 16 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
Wednesday, May 18 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Thursday, May 19 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, May 20 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena
Saturday, May 21 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Sunday, May 22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wednesday, May 25 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Thursday, May 26 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Friday, May 27 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Saturday, May 28 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Sunday, May 29 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena
Tuesday, May 31 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Wednesday, June 1 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Thursday, June 2 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 4 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Sunday, June 5 Portland, OR Moda Center
Monday, June 6 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
Tuesday, June 7 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center
Wednesday, June 8 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
Friday, June 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Saturday, June 11 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 12 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 14 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 15 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 17 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 21 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Wednesday, June 22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Thursday, June 23 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Friday, June 24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, June 25 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 26 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Wednesday, June 29 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Thursday, June 30 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
Friday, July 1 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday, July 2 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sunday, July 3 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Wednesday, July 6 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena
Thursday, July 7 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Friday, July 8 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 9 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena
Sunday, July 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Tuesday, July 12 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Thursday, July 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Friday, July 15 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sunday, July 17 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Tuesday, July 19 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Thursday, July 21 Hershey, PA Giant Center
Friday, July 22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Saturday, July 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

New Kids on The Block in Toronto

Where: Scotiabank Arena

When: June 22, 2022

Tickets: On sale on October 8 through Ticketmaster.

