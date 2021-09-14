Dua Lipa announces 2022 tour date for Toronto concert

Following her smash-hit-filled, Grammy-award-winning album Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa has announced the long-awaited dates of her upcoming tour. And Toronto is on the list.

The official announcement of the North American tour was shared on the 26-year-old pop star’s Instagram page on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The arena tour will make stops in 28 cities across the continent, including Dua’s first-ever headline show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates, said Lipa in a statement to fans via a press release. “I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

Future Nostalgia is the longest-running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. It was also the #1 most-streamed album of 2020 on Spotify.

Lipa is set to play at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, February 23. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 17.

When: Tuesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Tickets will be available online as of September 17