5 recent Toronto restaurant closures you should know about

Several Toronto restaurants have shuttered in the last few days as lockdown measures continue to hold food establishments back from operating at full capacity.

Despite the news of limiting capacities starting January 31, some eateries could no longer sustain themselves and succumbed to the financial pressures that the COVID-19 restrictions have contributed to.

Here are a few restaurants and eateries that have since closed:

In an Instagram post, Noble Coffee Co. announced they have permanently closed their doors just months after owner and operator Elizabeth Rohrich passed away, sharing that though there are mixed emotions surrounding the closure of the shop, and that it doesn’t make sense to run it without Rohrich “running the show, stopping traffic, pouring ‘spros’ and making everyone laugh.”

Address: 1421 Bloor Street West

Skippa will no longer welcome guests to its 379 Harbor Street location after announcing on Instagram that it has ended operations after years of service.

Address: 379 Harbord Street

In an Instagram post, Crosley’s, located on the Ossington strip announced they are now permanently closed due to the financial strains of COVID-19.

Address: 214 Ossington Avenue

Elchi Chai Shop will be closing at the end of the month due to COVID-19 lockdown measures posed by the Ontario government.

Address: 130 Harbord Street

In a lengthy post shared on the Paintbox Bistro website, the restaurant shares that they have closed their doors “effective immediately.”

“This was not an easy decision to make. However, like many companies and organizations, this 22-month long pandemic with no end in sight has simply been too much to manage,” read the post. “With a new surge and other variants on the horizon, with a renewed government lockdown and cancelled catering, Paintbox is out of financial resources and no longer tenable.”

Address: 555 Dundas Street East