Toronto just got a new Korean food pop-up serving authentic eats

A Korean food pop-up has launched in Toronto, and it offers weekly menu combos that are stacked with delicious comfort food.

Kimchi Slap is the brainchild of the chefs from IKUNE by Après Wine Bar, at 1166 Queen Street West, who have, like many others, faced hardships due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Times have been rough; it feels like a slap to the face,” reads their first Instagram post.

“In this era of Covid restrictions, change is necessary. We are a group of Chefs branching out to backslap this new norm with some delicious eats.”

Through this new venture, their goal is to showcase their Korean roots with authentic and mouthwatering eats.

Their first menu round-up begins on January 23 for pick up and includes Soondae, a Korean variation of the blood sausage, Pajeon, a sort of pancake made from prawns, Gukbap, a rice bowl with pork belly in a pool of pork bone soup, and lastly, a heaping of Kimchi made in-house.

The menu price is set at $65 and serves two people. The team asks that those interested in ordering do so through their DMs or email [email protected] for pre-orders.

Pickup is this January 23 from 4 pm to 6:30 pm.