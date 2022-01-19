Toronto coffee shop in the Junction shutters after five years of service

A beloved Toronto coffee shop in the Junction triangle has decided to close up shop after five years of operation.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Noble Coffee Co. announced they have permanently closed their doors just months after owner and operator Elizabeth Rohrich passed away.

The cafe shares that though there are mixed emotions surrounding the closure of the shop, it doesn’t make sense to run it without Rohrich “running the show, stopping traffic, pouring spros and making everyone laugh.”

“We wanted to send our most heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us over the last five years. The Junction Triangle is truly the best neighbourhood in the city,” read the post.

Noble Coffee Co. continued to share that they are excited to welcome their new neighbours who will be taking over the space.

As to what will call this space home, that has yet to be announced.