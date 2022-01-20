Ontario’s restaurants and bars to remove capacity limits next month

Ontario’s restaurants and bars have been locked down to support restrictions for the last few weeks, but the provincial government aims to remove capacity limits next month.

The Ford government met on Thursday to share details surrounding its reopening plan that starts on January 31. The gradual reopening with advance through February and into March to cautiously lift restrictions.

Though restaurants and bars are set to welcome guests back to their indoor dining spaces at 50% capacity this month, full capacity limits will be lifted starting February 21.

As of that date, restrictions will be removed for “indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required,” including restaurants, indoor sports venues, gyms, and movie theatres.

“We can be confident that the worst is behind us and that we are now in a position to cautiously and gradually ease public health measures,” said Premier Doug Ford.

“While February will continue to present its own challenges, given current trends these are challenges we are confident we can manage.”

