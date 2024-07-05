Toronto may finally start cracking down on out-of-control rat problem

Rats and other pests are an inevitable issue in any big city, and Toronto is certainly no exception. People have spotted rodents swarming in alleyways, scuttling around TTC stations, taking over entire sidewalks and even floating along the waterfront in recent years.

Though our rat problem may not be nearly as bad as, say, Waterloo’s, it’s pretty likely you’ll encounter one of the very intelligent and misunderstood critters on the streets of TO on any given day (or, especially, night).

But some leaders in the City are now calling for a more serious crackdown on our four-legged neighbours.

Horrifying rat-filled apartment shows why Toronto remains worst for rodents in Canada🐀🤢 https://t.co/ByqE1GIQJ5 #Toronto #Rats — blogTO (@blogTO) October 31, 2023

A motion heading to the City Council later this month asks for a comprehensive plan to tighten up Toronto’s rat control tactics, which will include “strategies to address contributing environmental factors and the impacts of rats on local neighbourhoods in line with an integrated pest management approach.”

“People in our communities have contacted us with their concerns about rats in local neighbourhoods. Large rat populations have become an increasing challenge for a number of complex reasons,” the new proposal, which comes from Ward 9 – Davenport Councillor Alejandra Bravo, reads.

“Many other jurisdictions have tackled this issue before, like the Region of Peel’s Rat Prevention programs, Alberta’s Rat Control Plan, New York City’s Rat Mitigation Zones… there is an opportunity to learn from other cities who are experiencing the same local challenges we face and are implementing proven solutions to make a difference.”

An army of rats has taken over a Toronto street right in front of a strip of restaurants https://t.co/CB5Oi8Xskk #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) September 6, 2022

Though some animal lovers might be fairly unbothered by the existence of our furry little citizens, rat infestations are no joke and can lead to some pretty serious property damage, contamination, and disease.

Bravo also notes that many factors have “accelerated” the city’s rat population lately, such as poor construction site and solid waste management, and climate change.

If approved, the motion will spur a formal interdivisional report on how to move forward with the rat culling measures by the third quarter of next year.

Presently, the City’s mitigation methods include using third-party pest control services, investigating rodent-related complaints, and ensuring facilities are tidy and garbage-free.