Canada's child tax has gone up and parents will receive payments on these dates

Starting July 19, Canadian parents can expect increased child tax payments on specific dates for the rest of this year.

July marked the start of the new benefit year in the country, which means bigger Canada Child Benefit (CCB) maximums per child than the last benefit year.

This step was part of a process called indexation. Since 2018, the government has indexed CCB amounts to better support parents as the cost of living changes.

“This indexation means that the maximum benefit amounts and income thresholds at which benefits begin to be reduced are increased annually to keep pace with the rising cost of living, giving parents more support each month to help them provide for their children,” an Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) spokesperson explained in an email to Daily Hive.

The maximum benefits and the income thresholds are indexed annually based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The ESDC told Daily Hive that it had increased the child tax payment by 4.7% this July. That means the maximum benefit for a child under six has increased by $350, from $7,437 to $7,787. For kids aged six to 17, it’s increased by $295, from $6,275 to $6,570.

Increased child tax dates 2024

CCB payments will be sent out to eligible parents in Canada on the following dates:

July 19, 2024 (new benefit year begins)

August 20, 2024

September 20, 2024

October 18, 2024

November 20, 2024

December 13, 2024

The increased child tax payments will not stop after these dates. Parents can expect the same amounts until June 30, 2025.

You can take the criteria test here to determine if your family is eligible for the updated CCB.