Raptors will need to make multiple moves to trim down roster

The Toronto Raptors will need to make a few more moves before we officially see them hit the court this fall.

After signing Jared Rhoden on Monday, there are now 21 players expected to compete for 18 final roster spots. As per NBA rules, there are 15 spots on the final roster, as well as three spots available for two-way signings, who are eligible to play in 50 regular season games each.

With the numbers via Salary Swish, here’s what Toronto’s roster looks like this season, with each player’s salary cap hit included for the 2024-25 season.

Raptors’ main roster

Immanuel Quickley, $32,500,000

RJ Barrett, $25,794,643

Bruce Brown Jr., $23,000,000

Jakob Poeltl, $19,500,000

Kelly Olynyk, $12,804,878

Chris Boucher, $10,810,000

Scottie Barnes, $10,130,980

Davion Mitchell, $6,451,077

Gradey Dick, $4,763,760

Ochai Agbaji, $4,310,280

Ja’Kobe Walter, $3,465,000

Bruno Fernando, $2,087,519

Garrett Temple $2,087,519

Jonathan Mogbo $1,862,265

Jamal Shead $1,862,265

Exhibit-10/Training camp deals

Jamison Battle $1,157,153

Quincy Guerrier $1,157,153

Tyler Perry $1,157,153

Two-way deals (eligible for Raptors 905)

Branden Carlson

DJ Carton

Ulrich Chomche

There are 11 returnees to the roster, while 10 new faces have come in this summer by either trade, signing, or the NBA Draft process. And while it’s still a little bit over a month out from when the team will formally begin working out together, you can bet everyone’s honing their craft in the offseason, whether in Toronto or elsewhere.

The Raptors will be holding the training camp in Montreal starting in October while playing a preseason game there on October 6.