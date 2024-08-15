Raptors schedule for 2024-25 regular season is now out

The Toronto Raptors are just a few short months out from getting things underway for the 2024-25 season — and we’ve finally got an idea of what their schedule will look like.

Today, the NBA announced the regular season schedule for all 30 teams, with Toronto tipping things off on October 23 at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team also shared a schedule teaser video on social media, highlighting some of their biggest dates of the season.

Very Close to that time again 😈 Schedule Release presented by @TangerineHoops

Register for presale access here ➡️ https://t.co/WsncuiWkLM pic.twitter.com/PG5xT56HCz — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 15, 2024

Toronto currently has 80 of its 82 games scheduled, including four in-season tournament or NBA Cup games, with two more yet to be determined. Should the Raptors advance to the quarterfinal round of the NBA Cup, they’ll have at least two more games scheduled for the week of December 10-17. The semifinals and final will once again be held this year in Las Vegas.

Here’s the Raptors full schedule, with all times ET:

Both December and January are busy home months for the Raptors, with Toronto having eight home games in each month. Toronto has their biggest stretch of home games with five in nine days from December 1 to 9 while the longest road trip is five games taking place from November 4 to 12.

The schedule features 15 back-to-back games this season, though five of those sets involve no travel for the Raptors. Meanwhile, 11 of the 14 Eastern Conference opponents will visit Scotiabank Arena twice this upcoming year, while Atlanta, Chicago and Milwaukee will only make one trip to Toronto this year.

A broadcast schedule is expected shortly, with TSN and Sportsnet each splitting up 41 games for the year.