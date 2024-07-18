Montreal to host Raptors preseason game at Bell Centre

Montreal will once again set the stage for NBA preseason action this fall as part of the league’s Canada Series.

The NBA announced today that the 10th edition of the event will see the Toronto Raptors taking on the Washington Wizards for an exhibition game at the Bell Centre on October 6.

This marks the eighth time Montreal has hosted an NBA Canada Series game — the most for any city outside of Toronto.

As they celebrate their franchise’s 30th anniversary, the Raptors boast a roster featuring Canadian National Team members RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk, as well as Montreal-native Chris Boucher, and NBA All-Star Scottie Barnes.

With games hosted in other Canadian cities such as Vancouver and Edmonton in recent years, the Raptors will return to Montreal for the first time since 2022.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards will bring their own mix of talent to the matchup, including French National Team member Bilal Coulibaly, second overall 2024 NBA Draft pick Alex Sarr from Bordeaux, and Swiss-Canadian rookie Kyshawn George. NBA champions Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are also set to hit the court.

The return of the NBA Canada Series to Montreal follows the success of last year’s sold-out game between the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder, which put the city’s strong appetite for high-level basketball on display.

“We have always felt the love from our fans in Montreal and across Quebec, so we are thrilled to be visiting again this fall,” said Raptors GM Bobby Webster in a press release. “The NBA Canada Series is an amazing initiative that allows us to physically connect with communities across the country. We look forward to celebrating nearly 30 years as

Canada’s NBA team.”

Tickets for the game will go on sale on August 16, with fans able to register for exclusive presale access here.