Raptors sign former college standout in free agency

The Toronto Raptors are continuing to tweak their roster, even in the offseason.

Today, the organization announced they’d signed Jared Rhoden, a 6’5 shooting guard/small forward who most recently suited up for the Detroit Pistons last season.

Rhoden has averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 31 regular-season games for the Pistons across the last two seasons.

Given his inability to stick with a Pistons roster that won just 14 games last season, it’s hard to imagine Rhoden making much of an impact in Toronto. But he’ll have a shot to impress second-year head coach Darko Rajakovic over the coming weeks and maybe show off a bit more potential than he was able to in limited Detroit minutes.

After playing four years of college basketball with the Seton Hall Pirates, he was named first-team All-Big East in 2022 and went undrafted in the NBA that following summer.

Rhoden originally signed with the Portland Trailblazers before getting waived before the start of the 2022-23 season. He then signed with the NBA G League’s College Park Skyhawks, the affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks. Following a few months with College Park, he then signed a two-way deal with Detroit, splitting time between the Pistons and the G League affiliate Motor City Cruise.

The Raptors will be holding the training camp in Montreal starting in October while playing a preseason game there on October 6.

Meanwhile, the Raptors’ regular-season schedule finally dropped last week on Thursday afternoon, with Toronto tipping things off at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 23.