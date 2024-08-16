After an up-and-down first year in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors, Gradey Dick has been hard at work to improve throughout the offseason.

But while he’s been grinding in the weight room and the gym, it seems like he’s also found some time in his summer workouts to have a little bit of fun too.

In a video posted to TikTok by basketball trainer Peter Danyliv, Dick tested his skills at blindfolded basketball.

And well, it went about as you’d expect, with missed shots and incidental contact galore.

Dick averaged 8.5 points and 2.2 rebounds in 60 regular-season games, while shooting 36.5 percent from three-point range, but had multiple stints in the G League while trying to adapt to the pro game.

“Without struggle, your story is not going to be worth being told and if you can’t fight through that and be resilient, then what makes it a good story?” Dick said at the team’s end-of-season media availability. “I feel like going through that and being resilient and just trying to play the game that I’ve been playing since I was a little and getting comfortable out there taught me a lot about myself.”

After his first year in the league, Dick got a few extra reps last month at Las Vegas’ NBA Summer League, where he suited up for two games, putting up 22 points in 37 minutes of action.

Up next for Dick is Toronto’s training camp, which will be taking place in Montreal this year beginning in early October.

Meanwhile, the Raptors’ regular season schedule finally dropped on Thursday afternoon, with Toronto tipping things off at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 23.