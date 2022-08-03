Raptors sign Michigan State standout Gabe Brown

The Toronto Raptors have continued a busy signing stretch by adding Michigan State forward Gabe Brown to the fold.

The 6’8″, 215-pound Brown averaged 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 28.9 minutes while shooting .428 from the field and starting all 36 games as a senior at Michigan State. He was also selected to the All-Big Ten Third Team last year.

Brown hit double-digit figures 26 times, and had three 20-point performances.

He averaged 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 20.1 minutes in 124 career games (57 starts) during four seasons (2018-22) with the Spartans.

Per team policy, financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The Raptors announced they’ve signed forward Gabe Brown. Would assume it’s a partially guaranteed or Exhibit 10 deal, filling the training camp spot vacated by the recently waived Armoni Brooks. Once Koloko is signed, camp roster will be full. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 3, 2022

Brown’s signing comes after a busy stretch for the Raptors, who signed “Hustle” star Juancho Hernangomez on July 26, and inked Summer League standout Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract on July 19. Toronto also added Justin Champagnie on a multi-year contract on July 14, and Otto Porter Jr. to a two-year deal on July 1.

They also returned Chris Boucher on a three-year deal and veteran forward Thad Young on June 30.