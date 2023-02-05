Nets reached out to Raptors on possible trade after Irving deal: report

While the seemingly never-ending trade rumours for the Toronto Raptors will disappear for a little bit after this week, we’re still not quite out of the woods yet.

On Sunday, SNY’s Ian Begley (via Christopher Lavinio) reported that the Brooklyn Nets have been in contact with the Raptors about a possible trade.

Per SNY’s @IanBegley members of the Nets front office touched base with the Toronto Raptors about a subsequent deal. Doesn’t seem like the Nets are finished retooling this roster given the imminent return of Kevin Durant. — Christopher Lavinio (@ChrisLavinio) February 5, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Nets made headlines when they sent star point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a monster package for Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, as well as three draft picks.

It’s not clear exactly what players or draft picks would be in discussion with a possible trade between the two franchises.

Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet, and O.G. Anunoby have all found themselves in frequent trade rumours over the past month.

Toronto was viewed as a top destination for Nets star Kevin Durant this summer, before Durant ultimately rescinded his high-profile trade request prior to the season. Durant is in the first year of a four-year, $192 million contract as one of the NBA’s highest-paid players.

Durant has not played since January 8, when he suffered an MCL sprain.

The 34-year-old Durant has averaged 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 39 games this season, his third on the court in Brooklyn after sitting out the 2019-20 season with an Achilles injury.

With a record of 32-20, the Nets sit fourth in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and remain one of the league’s top contenders, though their title odds have taken a hit following the Irving trade. Following Irving’s departure, it’s not clear if the Nets will look to continue to build around Durant or look to search for another blockbuster deal ahead of the deadline.

Title odds movement after Kyrie was traded: Mavs: +2200 ⏩ +1400

Nets: +1000 ⏩ +1800 pic.twitter.com/R9sCL2FdM7 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 5, 2023

Toronto, meanwhile, is expected to be active at the trade deadline, as they sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 24-30.

Multiple reports have indicated the Raptors will be waiting until the last possible moments before making their decisions at this year’s deadline, which is set for this Thursday February 9, at 3 pm ET.