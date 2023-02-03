Orlando Magic have interest in Raptors' Fred VanVleet: report

Could Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet be on his way to the Orlando Magic?

The Florida-based team might just be trying to cast their spell on Toronto’s 28-year-old point guard, with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon suggesting on the Hoop Collective Podcast that the Magic could either trade for VanVleet or throw “a lot of money his way this summer,” or both.

“The VanVleet thing, I think you’re going to have to play pretty close to max if this Orlando smoke is real,” MacMahon said. “They’ve got the cap space.”

MacMahon also suggested the Los Angeles Clippers as potential trade partners for VanVleet, saying “the Clippers have some young talent… if they want to be aggressive going after VanVleet, they can.”

It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster season for VanVleet with the Raptors, with the team struggling for one of the first times in his career and his points per game dipping to 19.4, down from the 20.3 clip that earned him an NBA All-Star nod last season.

However, the Illinois native has turned things around recently after a stop-and-go start, 21.8 points and 6.7 assists over his last 26 games.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, VanVleet could demand a contract in the realm of US$30 million, yet it’s something the Magic could pull off.

With the Raptors struggling more than expected this season, MacMahon suggested that nearly everything is on the table, tipping OG Anunoby as Toronto’s top trade bait.

“Anunoby is really the one where, if the Raptors are looking to renovate that roster and get a haul in return around [Pascal] Siakam and [Scottie] Barnes, Anunoby is the one where I think you’ll get a bidding war for.”

Regardless if the Raptors make a deal ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline on February 9, the upcoming summer will be a lucrative one for VanVleet.