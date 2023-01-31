At least three teams interested in trade for Raptors' Anunoby: reports

The trade rumours continue to heat up around Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby.

A week after the team was reportedly offered three first-round picks for the 25-year-old, interest continues to circle around the talented two-way player.

And at least three teams have emerged as possible suitors for a player who has found his name in consideration all season for Defensive Player of the Year Voting.

“There’s been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby, given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come,” HoopsHype’s Michael A. Scotto reported today.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported yesterday on a pair of teams that are also in the mix.

“The Knicks and Suns are among the interested suitors in Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, sources say,” Charania wrote. “New York has shown a willingness to offer multiple first-round picks for Anunoby, according to those sources. The Suns, meanwhile, have control of all of their first-round picks — eight in total —through 2030. SNY first reported the Knicks’ interest last week.”

Anunoby has averaged 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 45 games this season. He is currently injured with a left wrist sprain.

Various reports have emerged since last offseason about Anunoby’s dissatisfaction with Toronto’s offence. But Anunoby has denied those reports on multiple occasions, most recently to Sporstnet’s Michael Grange yesterday.

“It is what it is,” Anunoby told Grange yesterday. ” [The rumours don’t] bother me. What can I do about it? I didn’t tell anyone to do that story or say whatever. It’s not my choice for whatever is going on to be going on. I can’t control it, so what’s the point of being mad about it?”

A first-round selection at 23rd overall in the 2017 draft, Anunoby has spent his entire NBA career in Toronto.

In total, he has averaged 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 346 regular-season games for Toronto across six seasons.

The trade deadline is set for February 9.