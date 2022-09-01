Raptors' Masai Ujiri hosting networking event this month in Toronto

If you’ve been looking for the opportunity to pitch your grand ideas to Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, well, you’ve got your chance.

On Wednesday, September 14, Ujiri’s Giants of Africa foundation will be hosting AfriCAN 2022: Advancing Africa Together, a networking event held at Ricarda’s: The Atrium in downtown Toronto, located at 134 Peter Street.

“For the first time ever, Masai Ujiri and Giants of Africa will host an event that unites working professionals from the African diaspora,” the event’s description reads. “Aptly titled ‘AfriCAN’, the networking-style event will create a community that not only celebrates their African heritage, but also finds ways to bring knowledge and resources back to the continent.”

Tickets are available for $25, with proceeds going towards the Giants of Africa foundation.

Event schedule:

5:30 to 6:30 pm: Registration & Networking (food and beverages served)

Registration & Networking (food and beverages served) 6:30 to 8:15 pm: Stage Programming (Featuring Masai Ujiri, Toronto Raptors vice-chairman, president and co-founder, and founder of Giants of Africa, as well as other special guests)

Stage Programming (Featuring Masai Ujiri, Toronto Raptors vice-chairman, president and co-founder, and founder of Giants of Africa, as well as other special guests) 8:15 to 9:30 pm: Networking Hour (food & beverages served)

Ujiri and special guests will be drawing on their own personal experiences

“While there may be more Africans in the workforce than ever before, many are the only, if not one of few, within their department or organization,” the event description adds.

Since re-joining the Raptors as their general manager in 2013, Ujiri has been known as a staunch advocate of several social justice initiatives, both across North America and his home continent of Africa.

“Masai drew upon his own personal experiences and founded Giants of Africa in 2003 to change that reality and empower countless boys and girls through the power of basketball,” Giants of Africa’s mission statement reads.