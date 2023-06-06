EventsConcerts

Queens of the Stone Age are rolling into Toronto this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 6 2023, 6:37 pm
Queens of the Stone Age are rolling into Toronto this summer
Queens of the Stone Age (yakub88/Shuttersatock)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Junction Pop-Up Music Series

Sat, June 3, 2:00pm

The Junction Pop-Up Music Series
13th Annual Yorkville Exotic Car Show

Sun, June 18, 12:00pm

13th Annual Yorkville Exotic Car Show
Toronto Hip-Hop Boat Party Cruise 2023

Fri, June 30, 6:30pm

Toronto Hip-Hop Boat Party Cruise 2023
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Thu, July 6, 8:00pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A modern rock powerhouse with seven Grammy nominations under its belt is coming to Toronto this summer.

Queens of the Stone Age are performing at Budweiser Stage on Friday, August 4 as part of The End is Nero tour.

Tickets for the North American tour dates will go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 am, with Vancouver being the only other Canadian stop at this time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage)

The Queens Of The Stone Age is made up of singer Josh Homme, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita, bass player Michael Shuman, and drummer Jon Theodore.

QOTSA was formed in 1996, after the breakup of Homme’s previous band, and the Queens lineup has changed over time. Fans will know the group for its work with Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

The MTV Music Awards and NME Awards winners have a slew of pulse-pounding hits, including “Go with the Flow,” Little Sister,” and “3’s and 7’s.”

Opening for QOTSA in Toronto will be Phantogram and The Armed.

Queens of the Stone

When: August 4, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 am

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.