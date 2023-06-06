Queens of the Stone Age are rolling into Toronto this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

A modern rock powerhouse with seven Grammy nominations under its belt is coming to Toronto this summer.

Queens of the Stone Age are performing at Budweiser Stage on Friday, August 4 as part of The End is Nero tour.

Tickets for the North American tour dates will go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 am, with Vancouver being the only other Canadian stop at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by QOTSA (@queensofthestoneage)

The Queens Of The Stone Age is made up of singer Josh Homme, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, multi-instrumentalist Dean Fertita, bass player Michael Shuman, and drummer Jon Theodore.

QOTSA was formed in 1996, after the breakup of Homme’s previous band, and the Queens lineup has changed over time. Fans will know the group for its work with Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

The MTV Music Awards and NME Awards winners have a slew of pulse-pounding hits, including “Go with the Flow,” Little Sister,” and “3’s and 7’s.”

Opening for QOTSA in Toronto will be Phantogram and The Armed.

When: August 4, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 am