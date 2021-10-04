7 places to buy Halloween costumes in Toronto

Spooky season is here, and it’s time to start brainstorming a costume idea.

Luckily Toronto has a variety of stores to execute the grand plan you’re dreaming of.

Whether it’s a recent pop-culture phenomenon, a Halloween classic, or a go-big-or-go-home theatrical costume, you can find it in the city.

Located in midtown at 685 Mount Pleasant Road, customers at Candy’s can find all kinds of unique costumes for kids and adults. The store stocks high quality costumes, special effects makeup, and wigs. They’re open all year round too, and are perfect for theatre performances or cosplay events in addition to Halloween.

This is the spot if you want to kick your costume game up a notch. The store at 14 McCaul street has been supplying the opera, theatre, and dance communities with top-quality outfits since 1923.

This vintage and costume mecca in Kensington has been open since 1978. It offers costumes for all occasions year-round, including many for Halloween. It’s located at 67 Kensington Avenue.

This Mississauga store specializes in custom design and manufacturing event supplies. They also have rental costumes, including mascot suits, vintage clothing, disguises, and period getups.

Looking for the perfect 1920s outfit or a gorgeous masquerade mask? Reflections has you covered. It prides itself on providing costumes true to an era’s culture for an authentic look. It’s located at 839 Gerrard Street East.

This east end store at 2208 Danforth Avenue has themed items for the celebrations you’ll want to throw all year round. Of course, they have a wide costume selection, and they’re currently open for in-person shopping Tuesday through Saturday.

This Halloween- focused chain has more than 15 locations in the GTA this season. The downtown location took over a former LCBO at 415 King Street West.

The business often does pop-up stores, so you’ll only find them during the months when people are likely to buy costumes.