Life is gourd: 8 pumpkin patches near Toronto you have to visit this fall

I spy with my little pie, the top pumpkin patches in all of the GTA!

From the renowned and picturesque Downey’s Farm Market to Murphy’s Farm Market and Bakery, these are the must-visit pumpkin patches to spice up your autumn season — and to give you pumpkin to talk about.

Located in Caledon is the GTA’s most visited pumpkin patch that is still going strong after 25 years.

Hit up their famous “sea of orange,” and take home some specialty pumpkins, gourds, mini pumpkins, ornamental corn, straw bales, corn stalks, and even a pumpkin donut.

In addition, you can also treat yourself to a selection of hard ciders and wines available on site, along with jams, jellies, and maple syrup, so you can bring all the fall staples home with you.

Where: 13682 Heart Lake Road, Caledon

Hours: 9 am to 5 pm daily

Snyder’s 14 acres of pumpkin patches are a treat the whole family can explore on a crisp fall day. Situated an hour and a half outside the city in Bright, Ontario, this pumpkin patch has plenty of photo opportunities, fall campfire experiences, and even a corn maze.

Tickets are priced at $18.99 for visits on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm. Be sure to visit the on-site bakery for a savoury lunch spread and fall-centric options like cinnamon buns and whoopie pies for dessert.

Where: 936685 Blenheim Road, Bright

Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Pingle’s encompasses all of the fall favourites including apple picking, wagon rides, corn mazes, and of course, pumpkin patches. Make sure your camera is fully charged because this gorgeous site will have you snapping photos all day.

You can’t leave without visiting the Pickled Pony, where a delicious Fried Apple Sundae and Pingle’s Spiced Pumpkin await you.

Where: 1805 Taunton Road, Hampton

Hours: 9 am to 6 pm daily

If you’re a pumpkin aficionado, Murphy’s is the place for you. This colourful spot in the picturesque town of Alliston has pumpkins of all shapes, sizes, and colours, to satisfy all of your pumpkin-picking needs.

It wouldn’t be a visit without stopping for some baked goods like their popular pumpkin spice shortbread cookies, butter tarts, and crowd-pleasing coconut cream pies, among other things.

Where: 5141 County Road 10, Alliston

Hours: 9 am to 7 pm daily

Sweet Ridge Farms, an hour’s drive from Toronto, has the feel and aesthetic of something out of the movies.

You can visit this charming Scarborough, Ontario, pumpkin patch that has also made a name for itself with its local sweet corn. Tickets are only $3 but kids under 12 can get in for free.

If you’re lucky, you can even spot their beautiful sunflower fields, and capture a picture-perfect moment.

Where: 8327 Steeles Ave East, Scarborough

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm

Pumpkin picking is something for all ages to enjoy. At this spot in Uxbridge, not only can you experience a pumpkin patch, but you can also enjoy bunny cuddles, fun mazes, a bounty of harvest, and an explosion of colours from their flower patch.

Furthermore, you can get lost in a giant sunflower trail, visit farm animals, and even enjoy a scavenger hunt with family and friends.

Where: 1025 Cragg Road, Uxbridge

Hours: Tuesday to Wednesday, 9:3o am to 2 pm; Thursday to Sunday, 9:30 am to 5 pm

Despite being known for its apples, Dixie Orchards, located an hour outside of Toronto, features a large lot where you can pitch your own pumpkin, along with a hazelnut orchard where you can learn to pick your own nuts.

Tickets to the pumpkin patch cost $5, with an additional fee for every picked item you decide to take home with you that day.

Where: 14309 Dixie Road, Inglewood

Hours: Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm

Stonehaven is just so Insta-worthy during the fall season. With a plethora of photo opportunities, you will definitely catch a vibe, and it will be on full display on your social media feed.

Along with pumpkins, you can get your hands on a ton of fresh fruit like strawberries, raspberries, homegrown squash, and apples, plus pumpkin pies and local artisan goods.

Stonehaven Farm has a six-acre corn maze, unlimited wagon rides, a “Strawhaven” straw bale area, and the infamous Farmer Bob’s tractor featured on site.

Where: 7388 Guelph Line, Campbellville

Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm