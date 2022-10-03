It’s no secret that the quiet town of Caledon is one of the best places in Ontario to view fall colours.

Located 40 kilometres outside of Toronto (about an hour’s drive), Caledon is home to over half a dozen parks that boasts some of the prettiest foliage you’ll ever see. Picture vibrant hues of red, orange, and golden yellow.

The town has plenty of walking trails and conservation areas to enjoy the outdoors, but if you prefer to stay cozy inside your car with the heat blasting, there are lots of winding roads with scenic views, too.

Forks of the Credit is arguably the most popular destination in Caledon. Forks of the Credit Road in particular is one heck of a scenic drive. The steep and winding road stretches 7 km from east to west, and it takes about 20 minutes to drive the whole thing.

The hairpin turn halfway through the route might take you by surprise but along the way, you’ll marvel at all the trees changing colour.

Belfountain is another must-see when you’re visiting Caledon. It’s a beautiful conservation area on the northwest side of town with historic sites, hiking trails, and a suspension bridge over the falls.

Those more adventurous are able to explore Yellowstone Cave and the historic Belle Fountain, both of which have remained unchanged since the 19th century.

Belfountain Gorge Trail and Trimble Side Trail are other picturesque spots to view fall foliage. The two trails intersect to create a relatively easy 4.8 km trail that takes an average of 90 minutes to complete.

After a full day of driving, hiking and of course, photographing the scenery, you can warm up with a PSL at one of Caledon’s most popular coffee shops, Higher Ground Café.

Since the apple-picking season is finally here, you can’t visit Caledon without stopping by Spirit Tree Cidery for some tasty food and drinks.

Happy exploring!