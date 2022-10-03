It seems like summer isn’t really over after all.

You can put away your fall attire because it’s going to be above 20°C in Toronto this week.

The Weather Network is forecasting temperatures in the low 20s beginning on Tuesday, before it falls back to reality later in the week.

The warm weather begins on Tuesday with sunny highs of 18°C, before reaching highs of what will feel like 21°C on both Wednesday and Thursday. The sun will continue to pop in and out through the better part of Thursday, before some rain ends the workweek.

Torontonians are encouraged to make the most of the warmer climate, as temperatures take a nosedive on Friday, with a chilly high of just 10°C heading into Saturday.

Sunday will see a high of 15°C, and will stay in that range for the better part of the week ahead.

As far as the next 14 days are concerned, you can expect temperatures in the mid-teens with nearly no precipitation, which will be comfortable and welcomed for this time of year.

Orange you happy it’s still warm outside?