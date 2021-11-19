Where to book your holiday office parties in Toronto

If you have yet to book a space for your holiday office party, you better act quickly; time is ticking. Thankfully there are a lot of restaurants in the city that can help you out.
Whether you’re looking for a space to share amongst a smaller group of people or a grand corporate outing, there are a ton of spots ready to be booked for this year’s holiday parties.
It’s important to note that most places require at least 30 days’ notice when trying to book a spot, so act fast before it’s too late.
Here are some Toronto restaurants that you can book to help take the load off your shoulders:
Lobby
The perfect spot for business parties and private events! Lobby on Queen Street offers their space for large gatherings, especially this holiday season. Fill out their request form online, and an event coordinator will get back to you with the specifics.
Address: 1032 Queen Street West
Phone: 416-901-6768
Kost
KŌST offers a Baja-inspired experience on the 44th floor, with a stunning view of the city. They offer exclusive seasonal offerings and signature dishes, whether for a private dinner or a complete space buyout. For parties of more than 15, contact the team directly.
Address: Bisha Hotel – 44th floor at 80 Blue Jays Way
Phone: (437) 800-5938
Cactus Club
Cactus Club requires a minimum spend for large party reservations on top of a rental fee. To ensure your spot is reserved, you must submit a “fully completed and signed Event Contract,” send a deposit, and confirm with guest services that the event has been booked.
Address: 25 The West Mall, Unit 700, Etobicoke
Phone: (416) 621-0203
Address: 77 Adelaide Street West
Phone: (647) 748-2025
Bar Reyna
At Bar Reyna, there are set menu options for large groups starting at $55, $65, and $75 per person. They all come fully loaded with snacks, appetizers, and mains. Contact them at [email protected] for more information on group options.
Address: 158 Cumberland Street
Phone: (647) 748-4464
Reyna on King
Reyna on King also offers to host large parties and company outings. Make sure to give them a call or shoot them an email to reserve your spot sooner than later [email protected].
Address: 354 King Street East
Phone: (416) 546-3155
Fifth Social Club
The Fifth Social Club is the perfect spot if you’re looking to let loose and have a boozy, festive holiday party. It’s a cozy spot for large group outings. Just make sure you dress to impress because they do have a dress code in effect. Give them a call for more group options.
Address: 225 Richmond Street West
Phone: 416-979-3000
Momofuku – Kojin & Noodle Bar
Kōjin is only available for private events at this time, with menus by Noodle Bar. It can sit up to 48 guests in the solarium or up to 64 guests, including booth seating in the bar area.
The space has a standing capacity of 120 guests in total. The Noodle Bar space in the lower level hosts the same capacity with 90 guests spaces in the central area and 40 additional spaces available in the private dining room. Send them an email for more information and to book your party [email protected].
Address: 225 Richmond Street West
Phone: 416-979-3000
Terroni
No matter the need, Terroni has you covered! With seven different locations, Terroni will ensure guests pick the perfect spot to host their parties. They also help you in selecting your menu and wine pairings for the night. They offer plated-styled dinners and a family-style menu as well.
Address: Several locations