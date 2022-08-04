Pret A Manger reveals expansion plans for Toronto

In 2021, UK-based Pret A Manger revealed it had come to an agreement to partner with A&W to launch a trial in Canada.

Just last week, we shared that the first location of the highly anticipated concept had launched in Vancouver.

The brand is also commonly referred to as “Pret” and offers customers a selection of sandwiches, salads, wraps, and organic coffee.

Pret A Manger is a well-known spot with over 450 shops in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore, and Germany.

Now, the company has shared more details about what’s next with Dished.

“We are planning to open several more pop-ups this fall in Vancouver and Toronto,” the brand says.

Pret plans to open in downtown Vancouver and the “surrounding areas” in the future, and the next location will launch in early fall.

There’s no word yet on where exactly the Toronto outposts will be. We’ll keep you posted when exact locations and opening dates are revealed.