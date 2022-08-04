Visitors to the annual Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) tend not to shy away from out-of-the-ordinary flavour profiles, and here’s a new one to check out this year.

Despite what’s on offer largely being kept under wraps, Dished has the scoop on some outrageous ice cream flavours on this year’s roster: Ketchup and Mustard.

Those up for tasting the condiment-inspired soft serve have Harrison Swift to thank, the same vendor who took the 2013 CNE by storm with his pickle lemonade concoction.

Since then, he has gained notoriety for packing a savoury punch into classically sweet treats; and if our nationwide love of ketchup chips is anything to go by, it stands to reason the ice cream version will go down just as easy.

Customers can opt to try either Ketchup or Mustard in an individual cone, or mixed together in one giant swirl.

But it doesn’t end there.

If the ice cream alone falls short, customers can order a side of pretzels or fries to round out Swift’s novel take on these everyday items.

All these creations will be available at a new booth on the CNE Midway called So Cute Ice Cream.

In the meantime, everything else stays under wraps.

When: August 19 to September 5, 2022

Time: 10 am to midnight, except on Labour Day when the grounds are open from 10 am to 9 pm, and the gates close at 5 pm.

Where: Exhibition Place, Toronto

Tickets: $20 (advance tickets purchased before August 18). $25 general admission for ages 14 to 64 years, $20 for adults 65 and better and children ages 5 to 13. Free admission for children 4 and under. Family passes and ride passes also available. Purchase online.