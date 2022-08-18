GoodGood is renowned for providing its customers with locally sourced coffee, drinks, and snacks both in-store and via delivery.

The brand is poised to open its newest Toronto location in Davisville, at 1909 Yonge Street, so Dished went down for a sneak peek of what the dashing new spot has to offer.

GoodGood prides itself on carrying hand-picked products sourced by its team. The result is stock curated for the customer, in support of the producer.

Its newest location is a two-storey, 2,000-square-foot space with an upstairs built for customers to sit, drink coffee, and work; it’s flooded with natural light and decked in comfy bench-style seating, exuding a cozy living room feel.

Directly below, are the coffee bar and shop floor.

Upon entry, customers are greeted by a rack of hand-selected wines. To their left are freezers packed with General Assembly frozen pizzas, Filipino-style ice-cream sandwiches, dumplings and vegan buffalo cauliflower wings, as well as Honey’s plant-based ice cream in flavours ranging from chocolate chip cookie dough to Earl Grey.

To their right, bags of triple cheese and lemon pepper dill popcorn line the shelves, as do wide-ranging assortments of potato chips, spanning from oven-cooked all dressed to BBQ.

If it’s candy you’re searching for, grab a bag of Bon Bon gummies. Alternatively, for something on the savoury side, pick up some rosemary crackers, Nocellara olives, and brie.

Adjacent to the snacks is the soft drinks. On offer are wacky flavours like grapefruit basil and tangy blood orange bubbly water, infused with spicy jalapeño.

Located at the back of the store is the coffee bar, serving specially designed drinks bursting with flavour and colour, complimented perfectly by vegan, gluten-free donuts glazed pink and topped with sprinkles and strawberry jam, lovingly made by Tori’s Bakeshop.

The drinks menu is eclectic and colourful, robust with essentials and bolstered by a handful of quirky alternatives, like the Lavender, both subtle and refreshing, and imbued with cane sugar for a touch of sweetness.

GoodGood opens on August 18 and will be hosting free giveaways from then until August 21.

On Thursday customers can grab free coffee and a free donut courtesy of Unholy Doughnuts.

Friday, GoodGood is giving away free General Assembly Pizzas. Saturday, there will be 50% off select beer and wine with any food purchase after noon. And Sunday, grab yourself a free pint of Honey’s ice cream with any purchase after noon.

GoodGood — Davisville

Address: 1909 Yonge Street, Toronto