Yelp has revealed a list of its highest-rated coffee shops across Canada and the US, including several high-placing Toronto spots, with Fahrenheit Coffee making quite the impression.

Coming in fourth nationally, Fahrenheit Coffee was the highest-ranked Toronto coffee shop, having been voted the best coffee house in Toronto since 2012, adored by locals for its cortado and seasonal blends of espresso.

The city also claimed a number of the top ten positions, coming in eighth, ninth and 10th were Piedmont Coffee Bar, Tandem Coffee, and Mallo, respectively.

The number one ranked Canadian spot was Incognito Coffee in Vancouver, while first place in the US was awarded to Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in Las Vegas.

The list was announced this month by Yelp, which based the rankings on data from customer ratings.

Coffee shops in Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver, and Halifax were also featured in the top 25. Check out the Yelp list for a full breakdown.

Fahrenheit Coffee

Address: 120 Lombard Street; 529 Richmond Street West; 111 Richmond Street West (temporarily closed)

Phone: 647-896-774

