Porsche is opening a huge museum and race track near Toronto

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to drive a Porsche at break-neck speeds, you’ll soon be able to find out.

The German car maker is opening a Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) in Pickering, complete with museum and racetrack. The PEC is expected to open in 2024, so if you don’t have your driver’s licence yet, there’s still plenty of time!

This will be the 10th Porsche Experience Centre location. Franciacorta and Tokyo PEC locations opened in the last two months.

The auto giant’s new centre will be located at “Durham Live,” an entertainment hub in Pickering, alongside a casino, concert hall, a luxury hotel and lots of retail space.

The centre will give Porsche lovers a chance to get to know the car company’s technology, and get first-hand experience with the luxury vehicles. There will also be a 2 km racetrack complete with instructors and various driving modules.

“Nowhere else in the automotive industry, the soul of our sportscars can be lived that way. I couldn’t be happier that we can now announce the 10th location of its kind in Toronto – the fastest-growing city in North America with an ever-greater community of Porsche fans,” Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche AG, said in a press release.

Whether you own a Porsche or not, you can take one for a spin on the racetrack and get a feel for what makes Porsche a lasting sports car brand. If you’re more the spectator type, you can hit the museum to see exhibitions of Porsches through history or take a walk through the Porsche shop. You can even grab a coffee and take in the sounds of engines revving on the track.