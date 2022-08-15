You saw it here first! Eataly just announced it’s throwing an epic private celebration next month; All You Can Eataly: Best of Toronto Edition.

This event sees the top-notch dining destination close its doors to the public so ticket holders can enjoy “enjoy endless eats, tasting pours, and unlimited entertainment” at 15+ food stations and 5+ bars throughout Eataly.

All You Can Eataly is set to take place Friday, September 30 from 6 to 11 pm. Eataly will be closed to the public and there will be three ticketed entry times (6, 7, and 7:30 pm).

All three stories of the marketplace, located at 55 Bloor Street West, will be closed to the public during the celebration.

This will allow ticket holders to stroll freely amongst an extensive variety of local vendors and partners there to showcase the finest food and beverages in Toronto.

Offerings will include multiple varieties of pizza, fresh house-made pasta, artisanal salumi and formaggi, and sweet Italian desserts, in addition to a selection of regional Italian wines and beer courtesy of Birroteca by Indie Alehouse.

Guests are free to nibble and sip on treats served up by Kiin, Azhar, Bellwoods Brewery, Craig’s Cookies, Muddy York, Miku, Indie Alehouse, and Diana’s Seafood.

The exclusive evening is set to be rich with entertainment, too.

Attendees are welcome to sing along at karaoke, commit the Best of Toronto to memory in the photo booth, and, for those with a flare for cooking, learn new skills at a pasta-making demonstration.

Be sure to mark your calendar and get your tickets for this event while you still can!

All You Can Eataly: Best of Toronto Edition

When: Friday, September 30 from 6 to 11 pm; three ticketed entry times (6, 7 and 7:30 pm)

Where: Manulife Centre — 55 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Tickets: Buy online