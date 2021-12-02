This Winter Wine Market is keeping Toronto warm with festive drinks

A boozy holiday wine market has nestled right into a local Toronto cafe and wine bar, offering comforting drinks and treats this joyous season.

Head to John and Adelaide Street West, and you’ll find Toronto’s Piccolo Caffe E Vino.

The cafe is welcoming its guests to their Winter Wine Market, where they will be serving holiday favourites like hot apple cider, oat milk hot chocolate, warm coffee, and even Cinnamon Sugar Donuts.

With its heated patios, guests can stay warm while sipping on a Grand Marnier Mulled Wine for some added warmth.

The Winter Wine Market is open from Monday to Friday, 4 pm to 10 pm, Saturdays from 12 pm to 11 pm, and Sundays from 12 pm to 10 pm.