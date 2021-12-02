Toronto-based Food Dudes to expand catering business to Miami

Toronto’s Food Dudes is making its way south and expanding its operations to hot and sunny Florida next month.

Starting in January 2022, the Food Dudes will continue to strengthen its connection in Florida and will bring its catering operations into the greater Miami area.

“I’ve been visiting South Florida for practically my whole life. The community means so much to me and I know Food Dudes has a lot to offer those who already know us, and those we look forward to meeting,” said Chef Adrian Niman.

“From in-home dining to event venues and yacht parties, Food Dudes will focus on custom menus to make every project an unforgettable success.”

According to the team, senior staff members will travel between Toronto and Miami to ensure the transition runs smoothly.

Chef Cory Kurtzman will relocate to Florida to take care of the culinary department full-time. Chef Kurtzman had previously worked at Nobu Miami for three years before working for five years at Food Dudes’ Restaurants Rasa and Sara.

The name is also responsible for the creation of the popular pizza chain Blondies, which, according to The Food Dudes, will be opening its Blondie’s Pizza chain in the US in spring.

Since starting Food Dudes in his parents’ apartment back in 2007, Niman has seen extensive growth year over year. Even during the pandemic, they noticed a 25% increase.

They’re not the only restaurant group to make moves south of the border. Toronto’s Reyna restaurants have also finalized a deal to open its first US restaurant in New York.