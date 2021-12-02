This cafe near Toronto is celebrating the holidays with pink everything

In search of something less traditional than your typical holiday celebrations? La Maison Rose is hosting a festive Pink Christmas this month.

If you’re looking for a little trip just out of Toronto, add this cute cafe to your list.

Pink, pink, and more pink! This patisserie and cafe, known for its elegant decor and extravagant space, has added a few more pink pieces for the holidays, including a beautifully decorated tree.

What are the holidays without treats? Sticking with the pink theme, they also have “Ruby Hot Chocolate” and delicious sweet pastries like raspberry danishes and croissants.

La Maison Rose is located at 420 Winston Road in Grimsby, Ontario, and is open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm.

Perfect spot for a photo op!