New Pharrell Williams-involved Toronto condo towers break ground

Two new condo towers being built in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Pharrell Williams broke ground in Toronto on Wednesday.

The project, named Untitled Toronto Condos, will add 751 new condo units to the city across the two towers at 110 Broadway Avenue in midtown Toronto. Once complete, they’ll reach 33 storeys and 21 storeys in height.

To ensure their new building would be top-of-the-line in terms of design, developers Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties enlisted Williams to collaborate, marking his first-ever venture into multi-residential development.

“We knew we wanted to collaborate with a cultural icon who would lend a vision that originated from outside the realm of residential real estate,” said Reserve Properties Chief Operating Officer Shane Fenton. “We were hoping for a fresh perspective and inspiration, and that’s what we got.

“Pharrell pushed us towards designing spaces that felt universal, instead of dictating a pre-prescribed lifestyle onto our purchasers and residents. Early on in the design process, we settled on the mantra, space was only a backdrop, and that ended up really driving the process.”

The new condo tower, expected to be ready for occupancy in March 2024, will be outfitted with plenty of high-end amenities — 32,000-sq-ft-worth, in fact. There will be a co-working garden lounge, spa, basketball court, gym, rooftop pizza oven, kid’s club, and indoor-outdoor pool.

According to a press release, the exterior of the building was inspired by William’s song Gust of Wind, leading the architects to design balconies that appear to form waves.

Lower penthouse units in the building start at $490,000 for a studio and go up to $1,108,900 for a three-bedroom. Penthouse pricing has not been released.