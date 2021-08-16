Planned King West flatiron building gets an updated look (RENDERINGS)

A Toronto developer has its sights set on building a shiny new flatiron-style building on King West, recently revealing updated design plans for the project.

The development site, located at 1071 King Street West on the western corner of Duoro Street, has gone through many design iterations over the past 10 years.

Developers Hullmark and First Capital originally filed plans for the site back in 2011, seeking permission to build a 14-storey building with 205 condo units. Six years later, after a non-decision from the City, the plans were appealed to the Local Planning Appeals Tribunal and in 2020, the developers resubmitted new plans to the City, which City Planning now supports, according to a 2020 municipal report.

On Saturday, Hullmark announced that they’ve made even more updates to the development. It is still set to be 14-storeys but will have more units at 227, and they’ll be rental rather than condo.

There will also be over 5,500 sq ft of retail space and 2,476 sq ft of on-site parking. With the building going up close to the West Toronto Railpath, the design also includes an integrated connection to it.

Residents of the building will have access to over 10,000 sq ft of amenities, including quiet work areas, social areas, a media room, a gym, a kids area, an outdoor lounge, BBQs, and a pets zone.

The building’s facade steers far away from the typical new-Toronto-build look of a sterile glass-laden exterior, and rather opts for a red-brick finish giving it a more timeless look filled with character.

The plans are still making their way through various City divisions and will need to be given a final approval before the developers can get to work.