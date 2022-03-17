NewsJobs

PepsiCo Beverages is looking to fill 500 seasonal positions next week

Mar 17 2022, 9:09 pm
monticello/Shutterstock

Looking to make up to $15,000 this summer?

PepsiCo Beverages Canada is hosting a National Hiring Day as the company looks to fill 500 seasonal positions in Mississauga and across the country. The job fair will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

If you’re looking for a summer job, available positions include:

  • Warehouse workers
  • Account merchandisers
  • CDL delivery drivers
  • General production workers

According to a job description, the company is looking for candidates who are “motivated, strong, and a team player” with “strong organizational skills.”

Interested? Then make sure to apply in advance online here and select a location near you. In-person interviews will take place at PepsiCo Beverages Canada, 5900 Falbourne Street, Mississauga.

Don’t forget to bring two forms of identification. Qualified candidates could even receive job offers on-site. According to the statement, the company offers “good pay and great team culture” and is looking to hire and train people for specific skills.

Best of luck!

