Best Toronto restaurants to celebrate TIFF 2021 (PHOTOS)

Celebrate TIFF the best way possible – with your tastebuds. Catch a flick and end the night with a delicious cocktail in hand.

Whatever you’re feeling, King Street has you covered. Whether an intimate, elegant evening or a casual drink or two, there are many options in the area, and some even offer TIFF-inspired cocktails.

From $500 drinks to inexpensive Happy Hour deals, there’s a bit of everything for everyone.

Here’s what to expect during this year’s TIFF celebrations:

Shangri-La Hotel

The Shangri-La Hotel welcomes guests to sip on their TIFF-inspired drinks based on popular movie genres such as Romance, Drama, Action, Adventure, and Comedy.

Romance

Romance is a mix of Levenswater Gin and St. Germaine Elderflower, Luxardo Maraschino, Hibiscus Syrup, Dehydrated Orange, Flower Petals, Plum Bitters, Tangerine, Lemon Juice, and Pink Peppercorn Sugar. This lovely drink is priced at $30.

Drama

The most expensive drink option is Drama. It’s a blend of woody and smoky flavours featuring Hennessy Xo, Creme De Cacao, Domaine De Canton Ginger and Orange Blossom Water. ⁣

You can try their Film Cocktail Collection until September 15.

Address: 188 University Avenue

Hours: The Bar – Monday, Tuesday, and Sunday from 11 am to 11:30 pm, Wednesday 11 am to 1 am, Thursday to Saturday from 11 am to 2 am

EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace

Shadow of Doubt

Named after Alfred Hitchcock’s 1943 psychological thriller, the Shadow of Doubt is a classic “Bijou” cocktail that also tributes the glamour of Hollywood. It showcases the diamond, ruby, and emerald of spirits; Gran Patron Platinum Silver Tequila, Silvio Carta Vernaccia Di Oristano Fortified Wine 1968, and Yellow Chartreuse.

This cocktail comes at a grand price of $475.

Address: 181 Wellington Street West

Baro

Baro recently opened their indoor space with late-night hours, making it the perfect after-party spot. Baro has an extensive list of cocktails and wines, along with delicious appetizers that are inspired by the flavours of South America. Weather permitting, they also have a rooftop patio where you can sit down and enjoy a drink with your friends.

Address: 485 King Street West, Toronto

Minami

This low-key ambient restaurant offers delicious Japanese cuisine and flavours. Stop by and grab a drink and a few bites.

In honour of TIFF, Minami offers a Movie Date Night Package For Two to go featuring Minami favourites and a cocktail kit. But if you’re in the area, check out their Happy Hour menu from 3 pm to 6 pm daily.

Address: 225 King Street West

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday from 12 pm to 11 pm, Saturday from 12 pm to 11 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm.

Luma

Oysters and Champagne, please! After a fancy night out, you might want to continue the night with an elegant dining experience. Luma has recently opened its indoor space and just in time for the annual film event. Stop by and check out their bar bites and feature film-inspired cocktails before or after the show.

Address: 350 King Street West

Hours: Thursday from 5 pm to 11 pm, Friday and Saturday from 5 pm to 12 am.

1 Hotel Toronto

Taking over the beloved Thompson Hotel, 1 Hotel Toronto hosts two separate restaurants, 1 Kitchen, and Flora Lounge. Pick your poison, but rest assured wherever you pick, you can wine and dine as much as your heart desires. Their other two restaurants, Casa Madera and Harriet’s, are set to open soon.

Address: 550 Wellington Street West