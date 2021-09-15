After announcing it was going through a major makeover in 2019 and shutting its doors for a few years, the Park Hyatt Toronto has finally reopened.

The iconic hotel, located at 4 Avenue Road, opens on September 15 welcoming guests to its rooms, along with restaurant and bar.

The re-imagined Park Hyatt Toronto combines “luxury, sophistication, and glamour with a distinctive nod to Canadian heritage, art deco, and literature.”

From its warm tones, to its well-placed fireplaces in the lobby and Joni Restaurant, the main floor’s transformation is enough to revisit this well-known structure at Bloor and Avenue.

Besides the hotel itself, the Park Hyatt’s iconic 17th-floor cocktail bar has also opened and is known as the Writers Room, paying homage to the history of literary legends that shared moments in the space.

“This clever interpretation of a classic cocktail bar reflects the bar’s historical significance as a gathering spot for great minds as they take in the unparalleled Toronto skyline views,” said the hotel.

According to the hotel, along with the guest suites, the redevelopment has created 65 luxury rental apartments at Two Avenue Road in the heritage-designated south tower.

The south tower has also been completely restored and retained, making it one of the largest heritage restoration projects in Canada.

Joni Restaurant is open for reservations now. As for the Writers Room Bar, it is first come, first serve.