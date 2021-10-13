A brand new food hall is opening on Toronto's Ossington strip this fall

A food hall is opening on Toronto’s Ossington strip this fall and you can grab your favourite comfort foods all in one place.

Pies, tacos, you name it!

Having operated this past summer with its outdoor patio, the Ossington Canteen has been working tirelessly to open its permanent location at 217 Ossington Avenue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ossington Canteen (@ossingtoncanteen)

Republic of Tacos, Gertie’s and Pie by Squires will be serving all their goods at the new hall, and they plan to have more offerings as they open.

“Ossington Canteen will house this collective of local chefs (and more), creating a spot for them to share their amazing food with the community while growing their individual businesses,” said the food hall in an Instagram post back in August.

You might also like: A Mac and Cheese Festival is coming back to Toronto next weekend

13 of the best coffee shops to check out in Toronto

Get Halloween inspired bubble tea drinks in Toronto

An opening date has yet to be announced, but they plan to update eager customers on their social media pages.

Ossington Canteen

Address: 217 Ossington Avenue

Website