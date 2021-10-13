13 of the best coffee shops to check out in Toronto
During these cold, brisk months, a hot cup of joe goes a long way.
Toronto has some of the best coffee shops around. Thankfully, there are so many small businesses and locally-owned shops scattered across the city that you might eventually come across your go-to spot.
Here’s a list of coffee shops in Toronto to test out:
Pilot Coffee Roasters
Their coffee is so good that you can even take part in their subscription service and get your favourite coffee sent to your door. You choose from bag quantity and delivery frequency.
Address: 55 Bloor Street West, 100 King Street West, 117 Ossington Avenue, 439 Richmond Street West, 983 Queen Street East, and Union Station
White Squirrel Coffee Shop
Looking for more local spots? White Squirrel Coffee Shop prides themselves in their fair trade organic coffee. Stop by for a hot cup of coffee and add an empanada or one of their fresh sandwiches to your order.
Address: 907 Queen Street West
Versus Coffee Bar
“Versus Coffee values the sense of community … and supports local businesses by partnering with local roasters and local suppliers,” reads its website. With only one location downtown, you can also place an Uber Eats order for pick-up or delivery!
Address: 70 Adelaide Street East
Creeds Coffee Bar
This spot serves as a one-stop-shop for all your needs: food, coffee, and even dry cleaning. Creeds serve an array of baked treats and coffee essentials.
Address: 390 Dupont Street
Sam James Coffee
One of the most popular coffee spots in the city, Sam James Coffee Bar has all your brewing needs. You can stop by and grab a cup of steamy hot coffee at one of their three locations. The other two, 150 King Street West and 15 Toronto Street, are currently closed. You can order via delivery such as Uber Eats.
Address: 6 Brock Avenue, 150 King Street West, 141 Ossington Avenue, and 297 Harbord Street
Ninetails Coffee Bar
Address: 651 Bloor Street West
Strange Love Coffee
Don’t worry; this won’t trip you out! Strange Love Cafe differs from other local coffee shops, as they’ve introduced innovative, mood-altering tinctures, tonics and drinks. According to Strange Love Cafe, the tinctures are made with mushrooms and botanicals, providing a little bit of a boost for your coffee break.
Address: 101 Spadina Avenue, and 335 Queen Street West (in The Beverley Hotel)
Rooster Coffeehouse
Their latte art is spectacular, and taking a little trip to one of the local shops might not hurt is always enjoyable. You can order free contactless delivery, enjoy their special coffee beans, teas, alternative milk options, chocolates, and more.
Address: 479 Broadview Avenue, 343 King Street East, and 568 Jarvis Street
Cafe Con Leche Espresso Bar
Having just opened in 2012, Cafe Con Leche Espresso Bar is an independently owned, local coffee shop with delicious brews and snacks to enjoy. Why not grab some lunch and support local?
Address: 1571 Dupont Street
Crosstown Coffee Bar
Worldwide blends straight to your cup! Crosstown Coffee Bar keeps its brews “simple and fresh,” with beans from across the world. You can even order bags for your home to enjoy.
Address: 187 Highbourne Road
Daily Ritual Cafe
The cafe serves a list of breakfast, lunch, sweet and savoury snack menu options made fresh. They have a curated selection of Toronto-based PLUCK teas that are freshly brewed and available for purchase, fresh coffee and espresso-based drinks made from Rufino Espresso.
Address: 1 King Street West
Dineen Coffee Co.
Hot or cold, however you like it, Dineen Coffee Co. has got you covered. Pair it with a puff pastry or delicious snack for your day. There are three locations across Toronto, ready for you to stop by and enjoy.
Address: 140 Yonge Street, 199 Bay Street, and 1042 Gerrard Street East
Manic Coffee
This spot is anything but manic.
Manic Coffee offers a list of menu items from drip coffee to cold brew, Macchiato to Cortado. Tea, lattes, and more! Stop by for a fresh brew.
Address: 426 College Street