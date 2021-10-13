13 of the best coffee shops to check out in Toronto

During these cold, brisk months, a hot cup of joe goes a long way.

Toronto has some of the best coffee shops around. Thankfully, there are so many small businesses and locally-owned shops scattered across the city that you might eventually come across your go-to spot.

Here’s a list of coffee shops in Toronto to test out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pilot Coffee Roasters (@pilotcoffee)



Their coffee is so good that you can even take part in their subscription service and get your favourite coffee sent to your door. You choose from bag quantity and delivery frequency.

Address: 55 Bloor Street West, 100 King Street West, 117 Ossington Avenue, 439 Richmond Street West, 983 Queen Street East, and Union Station

Looking for more local spots? White Squirrel Coffee Shop prides themselves in their fair trade organic coffee. Stop by for a hot cup of coffee and add an empanada or one of their fresh sandwiches to your order.

Address: 907 Queen Street West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Versus Coffee 🇨🇦 (@versuscoffee)

“Versus Coffee values the sense of community … and supports local businesses by partnering with local roasters and local suppliers,” reads its website. With only one location downtown, you can also place an Uber Eats order for pick-up or delivery!

Address: 70 Adelaide Street East

This spot serves as a one-stop-shop for all your needs: food, coffee, and even dry cleaning. Creeds serve an array of baked treats and coffee essentials.

Address: 390 Dupont Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJCB (@samjamescoffeebar)

One of the most popular coffee spots in the city, Sam James Coffee Bar has all your brewing needs. You can stop by and grab a cup of steamy hot coffee at one of their three locations. The other two, 150 King Street West and 15 Toronto Street, are currently closed. You can order via delivery such as Uber Eats.

Address: 6 Brock Avenue, 150 King Street West, 141 Ossington Avenue, and 297 Harbord Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ninetails Coffee Bar (@ninetailscoffeebar)

This Japanese-inspired cafe specializes in aromatic espresso and coffee, including delicious baked goods and Japanese pastries.

Address: 651 Bloor Street West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strange Love Cafe (@strangelovecafe)

Don’t worry; this won’t trip you out! Strange Love Cafe differs from other local coffee shops, as they’ve introduced innovative, mood-altering tinctures, tonics and drinks. According to Strange Love Cafe, the tinctures are made with mushrooms and botanicals, providing a little bit of a boost for your coffee break.

Address: 101 Spadina Avenue, and 335 Queen Street West (in The Beverley Hotel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rooster Coffee (@roostercoffee)

Their latte art is spectacular, and taking a little trip to one of the local shops might not hurt is always enjoyable. You can order free contactless delivery, enjoy their special coffee beans, teas, alternative milk options, chocolates, and more.

Address: 479 Broadview Avenue, 343 King Street East, and 568 Jarvis Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Con Leche Espresso Bar (@cafeconlecheto)

Having just opened in 2012, Cafe Con Leche Espresso Bar is an independently owned, local coffee shop with delicious brews and snacks to enjoy. Why not grab some lunch and support local?

Address: 1571 Dupont Street

Worldwide blends straight to your cup! Crosstown Coffee Bar keeps its brews “simple and fresh,” with beans from across the world. You can even order bags for your home to enjoy.

Address: 187 Highbourne Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Ritual Cafe (@dailyritual_cafe)



The cafe serves a list of breakfast, lunch, sweet and savoury snack menu options made fresh. They have a curated selection of Toronto-based PLUCK teas that are freshly brewed and available for purchase, fresh coffee and espresso-based drinks made from Rufino Espresso.

Address: 1 King Street West

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineen Coffee Co. (@dineencoffeeco)

Hot or cold, however you like it, Dineen Coffee Co. has got you covered. Pair it with a puff pastry or delicious snack for your day. There are three locations across Toronto, ready for you to stop by and enjoy.

Address: 140 Yonge Street, 199 Bay Street, and 1042 Gerrard Street East

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manic Coffee – Toronto (@maniccoffee)



This spot is anything but manic.

Manic Coffee offers a list of menu items from drip coffee to cold brew, Macchiato to Cortado. Tea, lattes, and more! Stop by for a fresh brew.

Address: 426 College Street