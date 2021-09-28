What's open and closed in Toronto on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The first official National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is happening on Thursday, September 30, across Canada.

The federal government designated it a holiday this year to fulfill one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action from 2015.

Federal employees such as government staffers and postal workers will get the day off, but several Canadian provinces including Ontario have not designated the day a statutory holiday.

Here’s a guide of what will be open and closed in Toronto on September 30:

Schools

Neither the Toronto District School Board nor Toronto Catholic District School Board are closing on September 30. Classes will continue as normal, and schools are encouraged to incorporate lessons on residential schools and Indigenous history throughout the week.

Today marks the beginning of Truth and Reconciliation Week. Let’s continue to raise awareness of the history of the residential school system and encourage meaningful reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/ZsSDFPP3jt — Macdonald CI (@sjam_tdsb) September 27, 2021

Universities and colleges in Toronto will also be open.

Malls

Toronto’s major malls will remain open, but some have modified hours:

Yorkdale: 10 am to 8 pm

Eaton Centre: 10 am to 8 pm

Scarborough Town Centre: 10 am to 8 pm

Vaughan Mills: 10 am to 8 pm

Dufferin Mall: 10 am to 8 pm

LCBO

Stores across Ontario will open at noon and close at their regular time. The LCBO’s head office will be closed.

TTC

Buses, streetcars, and subway trains will be operating on their normal weekday schedule.

Toronto Public Library

Libraries will be open for normal hours.

Grocery Stores

Most Toronto food markets will remain open for regular hours on September 30.

Canada Post

Post offices will be closed and mail delivery will pause on Thursday.

Banks

Bank branches will also be closed on September 30, although some locations may still provide access to ATMs.

Service Canada

September 30 is not the day to deal with renewing any government documents in-person, because counters will be closed.