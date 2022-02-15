Study and Go Abroad Virtual Fair and Webinars

Family Day is around the corner and there’s plenty to do in Toronto now that capacity limits are set to be lifted soon.

As of February 17, limits will be removed in places like restaurants, gyms, movie theatres, casinos, and indoor spaces that require proof of vaccination. However, restrictions still apply at sporting events, concerts, and in other settings.

So if you’re looking to make big plans or looking to run some quick errands, here’s what’s open and what’s closed in Toronto on Family Day — Monday, February 21:

TTC

All TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules but will start at approximately 6 am. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on the holiday.

Grocery stores

While many grocery stores will be closed on Family Day, these will remain open:

Loblaws 60 Carlton Street — 7 am to 10 pm

Rabba Various locations — open 24 hours

Food Depot 155 Dupont Street — 7 am to 10 pm

The Kitchen Table Location-dependent hours

Pusateri’s 57 Yorkville Avenue — 8 am to 7 pm; 1539 Avenue Road — 7 am to 6 pm

Galleria Supermarket 7040 Yonge Street — 24 hours; 865 York Mills Road — 7 am to 10 pm; 558 Yonge Street — 8 am to 1o pm; 351 Bloor Street — 8 am to 10 pm

Pharmacies

Shoppers Drug Mart: Various locations have different hours on Family Day. To see the closest location to you, click here.

Rexall: Various locations have different hours on Family Day. To see the closest location to you, click here.

Liquor stores

All LCBO and Beer Store locations will be closed on Family Day.

Malls and attractions