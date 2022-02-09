EventsConcerts

Canada's biggest EDM festival, VELD, is coming to Toronto this summer

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
Feb 9 2022, 5:30 pm
Canada's biggest EDM festival, VELD, is coming to Toronto this summer
Get ready to groove, Toronto. Canada’s largest dance music festival, VELD, is coming to the city!

VELD Music Festival announced on Wednesday that the fest will be returning to Toronto’s Downsview Park after a two-year hiatus this summer, and it’ll be bigger than ever.

Expect three days of EDM and hip-hop music from world-renowned artists like The Chainsmokers, Armin Van Buuren, and Polo G. The lineup also includes Alesso, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Gunna, Coi Leray, and Porter Robinson.

The fest is open to people of all ages.

Pre-sale tickets are available now and you can access VELD’s pre-sale code once you sign up to their mailing list here. General ticket sale begins at 10 am on Thursday.

VELD Music Festival

When: July 29 – 31
Where: Downsview Park — 70 Canuck Avenue, North York

