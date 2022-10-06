Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

Enjoy the sun and gorgeous fall colours while you can because parts of Ontario could get their first snowfall this long weekend.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), 75% of all provinces will see some October snow, blaming what the agency calls a “boundary sliding across eastern Canada” and a shot of “modified Arctic air.”

Meteorologist Kelly Sonnenburg says temperatures for some of Ontario will be cool enough to see rain showers transition to mixing and wet flurries. Northern Ontario in particular can expect snow flurries. This type of weather does not bode well if you have plans to visit a pumpkin patch this long weekend.

Snow in October is a rarity in the province. The earliest it has ever snowed this month was back in 2018, when Toronto was hit with 2 cm of snow on October 17.

Snow before Halloween? Bone-chilling.

In terms of a full forecast this Thanksgiving long weekend, TWN says to bundle up for turkey time.

Temperatures in Ontario could sit in the single digits for most of the weekend. On-and-off rain is expected in Southern Ontario from Saturday through Monday.