Ontario autumn forecast: Expect dry, warm season and "brilliant fall foliage"

We’ll soon be saying goodbye to summer with its street festivals and outdoor barbecues and hello to autumn in Ontario. And, according to the latest forecast, the upcoming season is going to be dry with brilliant fall colours.

According to AccuWeather‘s long-term fall forecast, meteorologists at the weather agency say that while the west coast is in for a cool and wet season, the opposite is expected for eastern Canada.

.@accuweather meteorologists say this autumn is shaping up to be a “tale of two coasts” in Canada. While western Canada is likely in for a wetter and cooler-than-average fall, the opposite is expected for eastern Canada: https://t.co/o74v6k7Rnn pic.twitter.com/Kul16lvWx0 — Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) August 24, 2022

“A drier and warmer fall is expected across much of eastern Canada, including Quebec and northern and central Ontario,” said Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

So far, according to the Canadian Drought Monitor, Ontario has managed to avoid widespread dryness or drought this summer as of July 31. However, in the more southern parts of Ontario, areas experienced more severe drought and abnormally dry conditions.

As the dry weather persists, there is, however, some concern that lack of wet weather “may raise the wildfire risk across the rest of the province.”

But dry weather doesn’t necessarily mean warmer nights.

You’ll want to grab a jacket because we’re in for early-season frosts.

“Despite the overall warm look to the season, nights can quickly turn cold due to the drier ground,” said Anderson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Algonquin Provincial Park (@algonquin_pp)

If you’re done with summer and were looking forward to autumn’s cooler temperatures, you might be disappointed by the relatively mild season. However, anticipated conditions and precipitation levels “will set the stage for brilliant fall foliage.”

“Extended stretches of favourable weather for fall foliage are expected from Ontario to New Brunswick,” said Anderson.

He added that peak colours may be delayed by as much as a week later than normal. So if you want to stay on top of the changing colours, make sure to check Ontario Parks’ Fall Colour Report.