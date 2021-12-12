Wicked winds leave more than 140k without power around Ontario

Weather alerts blanketed Ontario on Saturday, December 11, as winds whipped the province.

Winds of up to 100 km/h led to power outages for a large chunk of the province as Hydro One reported on Twitter that over 143,000 customers were affected.

Even Hydro One’s website was experiencing outages, making it difficult to ascertain online which regions were affected by power outages.

“The outages and damage are significant,” said Hydro One. “We expect customers in the hardest hit areas to be without power overnight.”

UPDATE: Crews are now responding to outages affecting over 143,000 customers as winds of over 100km/h sweep through parts of Ontario. The outages and damage are significant, and we expect customers in the hardest hit areas to be without power overnight. #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/joCT3P58ji — Hydro One (@HydroOne) December 12, 2021

Similarly, Toronto Hydro warned that it was experiencing scattered outages and high call volumes during the storm.

In the City of Toronto, Environment Canada continued to warn of heavy showers and strong winds. The wind is expected to ease late in the evening and into Sunday, December 12.

Due to high call volumes and scattered outages, we might not be able to answer your call right away or provide a personal update on Twitter. At this time, please call only if you have an emergency to report, or visit our outage map for outage updates: https://t.co/jJCeOAEBwp — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) December 11, 2021

The City of Toronto isn’t the only place where severe weather and power outages have been reported. This map from Environment Canada shows which regions in southern Ontario are under weather alerts.

Strong winds developed behind a cold front that’s sweeping through southern Ontario. While some might be in the dark overnight, weather conditions are expected to improve soon.

You can follow Environment Canada for more details and report extreme weather on Twitter with the hashtag #ONstorm.